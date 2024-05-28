Heading to Pittsburgh's Three Rivers Arts Festival? Here's what you need to know.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh's Cultural District is being taken over this week, with stages being erected and roads and bridges shut down. For many in our region, the Three Rivers Arts Festival is a well-loved yearly tradition.

The biggest change this year is the closing of the Rachel Carson Bridge on Tuesday, also known as the Ninth Street Bridge. Why? Because the Three Rivers Pittsburgh Arts Festival is getting bigger.

If you've been to the festival before, you already know it's a sensory voyage of sights, sounds and tastes. The bulk of it will still be in the Cultural District, with many attractions on Fort Duquesne Boulevard, but this year, the entire Rachel Carson Bridge will add even more space. The bridge will be full of artists, a music stage and more.

All of this is to hold the expected 300,000 who will attend over the 10-day period. In all, more than 400 artists and vendors are expected to be on hand.

Part of the experience is the food. When KDKA-TV talked to one woman downtown, she said by way of recommendation, "Well, my favorite part is the eating, so definitely check out all the different food options, all the festival fair food. The local music is amazing, I love hearing local artists that I've never heard before."

In addition to all types of music, there will be special attractions for the kids such as a LEGO display, petting zoo and more, all free. The festival runs Friday, May 31 for 10 days until June 9, daily from noon until 9 p.m. One quick final attendance tip: park on the North Shore and take the underground T over. It's totally free.