In hopes of finding Lucky the missing dog, Pennsylvania State Police want to extradite suspect

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's been one month since a veteran's car was stolen in Westmoreland County with Lucky the dog still inside.

Since then, 87-year-old Willard Martz has gotten another car. Lucky, however, is still missing.

Police said the suspect, 43-year-old Kenneth Crider, was arrested in North Carolina after a high-speed chase.

While facing charges there, Pennsylvania State Police have to wait for their turn to bring Crider back to not only question him but examine his cell phone to accurately pinpoint his travels, which could help pinpoint where he left Lucky. State police are actively trying for extradition, meaning getting Crider back sooner rather than later. But thus far, it's not been granted.

"Oh, I prefer him to come back here now and do ours first, as I feel ours is more serious," said Linda Folino, Martz's daughter.

Lucky is microchipped. If someone finds him and takes him to an animal shelter, police station, or vet, almost all of those have microchip readers. Because, even one month later, there are many people still searching for Lucky.

"Oh, we are just overwhelmed with the generosity, kindness, everybody wanting to help," Folino said.

Hopes are still alive by so many that Lucky can be found. But according to his daughter, Martz is letting reality sink in.

"He's kind of teetering back and forth now between hoping Lucky comes back and kind of realizing that he might not be coming back," Folino said.