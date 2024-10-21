House panel finds Trump assassination event "preventable" in interim report

Washington — The bipartisan House task force investigating the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump found that the incident was "preventable," detailing in a report released early Monday that there were communication and planning shortcomings.

In the 53-page interim report, the panel outlined that "the evidence obtained by the Task Force to date shows the tragic and shocking events of July 13 were preventable and should not have happened."

The probe "clearly shows a lack of planning and coordination between the Secret Service and its law enforcement partners before the rally," the task force said, noting that the findings are preliminary.

House leaders announced the members of the bipartisan task force on July 29, after the House voted to establish the panel, who are tasked with looking into what went wrong on July 13, while making recommendations to prevent a similar attack from occurring. The panel is made up of seven Republicans and six Democrats. The lawmakers will submit a final report of its findings by Dec. 13, and is among several probes by lawmakers, law enforcement and federal agencies looking into the shooting.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.