Marc Fogel's family says they have "more hope than we have ever" after "wrongfully detained" designation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The family of Marc Fogel, a Pennsylvania man imprisoned in Russia, said on Friday that they're one step closer to freeing him after he received a "wrongfully detained" designation from the United States government.

Three years after Fogel was sentenced in Russia to 14 years in prison, there's newfound hope the Butler County native and Oakmont teacher will return home after the U.S. State Department designated him as wrongfully detained in October.

Fogel's mother, Malphine, and his sister, Anne, haven't stopped pushing for his release since he was detained in Russia in 2021 for trying to enter the country with medical marijuana prescribed for chronic back pain.

"We have more hope now than we have ever," Malphine Fogel said. "I think God's tired of hearing his name because so many people have prayed for him and are praying, and I think that it really helps."

"We're closer than we ever have been," Anne Fogel said.

Every year, it hasn't gotten easier for him or his family.

"Holidays and family mean everything to him, and he has really struggled to get through particularly this season," Malphine Fogel said.

Anne Fogel said the wrongfully detained designation came just a few weeks after her sister-in-law got a call from President Joe Biden. It was the family's first time hearing from the president directly.

"He made a commitment to push until his last day in office, which we were very gratified to hear," Anne Fogel said.

She said it all happened fast.

"But with the situation, with negotiating, we remained silent for some time," Anne Fogel said.

The news followed Thursday's dismissal of a lawsuit filed by Malphine Fogel in June against the federal government.

"Certainly, it's not the end. It's really the beginning," Anne Fogel said.

KDKA received a statement from the U.S. State Department confirming the designation and saying, "The United States ... (has) long called for (Marc's) humanitarian release and tried to include him in the August 1 deal, but were unable to."

That deal in August brought home Americans, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and Marine veteran Paul Whelan.

Fogel's family was disappointed, but now with the designation, Marc Fogel is eligible for a similar prisoner swap, as it puts the full force of the government behind securing a release.

"We do not care which president gets his release. We just need him home," Anne Fogel said.

Whether it's Biden or President-elect Donald Trump, the Fogels appreciate all the efforts from both sides of the aisle. They just look forward to the day they can hug Marc Fogel once again.

"We're grateful for anybody in the State Department or whoever has anything to do with this case to further it along because it has been such a long time. And we don't want him lost in history," Malphine Fogel said.

The family did have the chance to speak with Trump. Malphine Fogel met him at his Butler rally in July before the assassination attempt and said he "seemed to be sincerely interested in getting Marc out."