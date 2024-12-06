Body of 64-year-old Elizabeth Pollard found at the site of abandoned Pennsylvania mine

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The Westmoreland County Coroner tells KDKA-TV that the body of the missing 64-year-old woman, Elizabeth Pollard, who fell through a sinkhole in Unity Township has been found.

Pollard had been missing since Monday and crews spent nearly two full days digging, shoring up, and searching an abandoned coal mine behind Monday's Restaurant on Marguerite Road.

State police informed Pollard's family that the operation was moved into a recovery phase on Wednesday night.

"It's just a matter of trying to find her and do right by her family," Limani said. "We had a conversation with them a couple of hours ago about where we thought the investigation was."

Crews feared the abandoned mine was going to collapse

As of Thursday night, search teams fear the abandoned mine property could be at risk of collapsing.

"The goal is to remove the dirt and then to come up from underneath and extract that dirt. We're going to take that dirt and put it in separate piles. We're going to have people reviewing that dirt, looking through it, possibly if we could find a cellphone or anything that could be of significance," said Pa. State Trooper Steve Limani on Thursday night.

Police said on Thursday that excavators reached the spot where they believe Pollard is.

A search is underway for a missing woman who is believed to have fallen into a sinkhole in Unity Township. Pennsylvania State Police

At one point, more than 100 people had responded to the scene to assist in the massive search and rescue effort.