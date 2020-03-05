The popular vocal quintet Pentatonix is returning to Pittsburgh this holiday season.
Joe Manganiello says even when he spent 25 years living in Los Angeles, he always considered Pittsburgh home.
Paramount Skydance on Friday said it would delay the deal until as late as June 2027.
Dave Matthews stopped by a Pittsburgh restaurant before his show at Star Lake on Friday night.
The ruling comes after a coalition of 12 states sued to block the deal, arguing it would harm consumers and the entertainment industry.