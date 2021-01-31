Self-driving technology company Aurora is expanding in Pittsburgh.
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's Superman washing windows at UPMC Children's Hospital.
A federal judge set a December deadline for a trial date to be suggested in the case of accused Tree of Life gunman Robert Bowers.
Dwayne Haskins' widow called 911 concerned about her husband on the morning he was struck and killed on a Florida highway.
After two years away due to the pandemic, the camp returns to Latrobe.
Fitzgerald tested positive last week after he was in close contact with someone who had COVID-19.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro has asked a candidate for lieutenant governor to stop using his name and image in a campaign ad.
Republican voters will pick their nominee for Senate just four weeks from Tuesday.
Pennsylvania is one of the few states left that do not allow registered independent voters to vote in the primary.
12 of the 16 protesters settled their cases.
General Electric has recalled six models of its "free-standing" French door refrigerators due to possible fall risk.
Thirty-seven injuries have been reported, including three serious falls.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating Lucky Charms cereal after dozens of customers complained of illness after eating it.
Check your medicine cabinet.
Hempvana pain relief products and Rae wellness prenatal and immunity supplements are being recalled.
We're cheering on the Pittsburgh Warriors, a local hockey team made up of military veterans!
PTL's Daisy Jade is talking to actor Alexander Skarsgård about his new movie - "The Northman" - and the physical demands of his role.
Certified life coach Dr. Marlene Boas is back in the studio! She's offering some advice and tips on how to live authentically.
PTL's Daisy Jade is finding out how Pittsburgh Steelers star Cam Heyward and artist Larry Klukasewski are bringing art and sport together to support some good causes.
Rania Harris, of Rania's Catering, celebrates Greek Orthodox Easter with this recipe for Cashew Baklava Rolls.
Homeowners in the neighborhoods of Panther Hollow and Four Mile Run live in the shadows of giant nonprofits.
Residents and firefighters rely on hydrants in any fire emergency, but what if they don't work?
Identity thieves stole billions of dollars intended for unemployed Pennsylvanians.
The Pittsburgh police SWAT team is an elite force with special training and skills.
Cryptocurrency is a new type of digital money used entirely online.
A new study shows that one in five children are prediabetic and that trend is alarming for many parents.
From The Heart Companion Services was found to have not paid overtime wages to its employees.
Allegheny County police are participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
When it comes to parenting, one of the most difficult things to deal with involves trying to get your child to go to sleep and to stay asleep.
Monday is the deadline day for taxes!
The vote signals a win for baristas across Pennsylvania.
Included in the investment is an expansion of Google's Pittsburgh offices.
PTL's Daisy Jade heads over the Duolingo headquarters in East Liberty to find out more about the success of the app that teaching people other languages.
911 calls from the night Dwayne Haskins was hit and killed on a highway in Florida reveal more details about his death; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.
On the episode called "Last Dance," an infamous arms dealer is released from prison and Torres is forced to face the repercussions of his actions from an undercover operation he worked over a year ago.
Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa and Logic are bringing their tour to Pittsburgh.
Rupe helped bring Black music to a general audience.
Season one was shot in Ontario, Canada.
The PNC Carousel in Schenley Plaza opened for the season on Monday.
Stacy Smith, along with local political experts, dives deeper into the three democratic nominations for the U.S. Senate ahead of their debate.
Two people are dead and a third is injured after a shooting in Wilkinsburg; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.
Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate Dave McCormick, spoke with our Jon Delano about former president Donald Trumps endorsement of Mehmet Oz and the upset in the GOP race.
A violent morning in the North Side saw 11 victims, including 2 dead juveniles and 9 others who were injured.
Western Pennsylvania is bracing for a severe winter storm consisting of rain, ice, and snow throughout the region.
The trapped Port Authority bus was lifted from the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse site in Frick Park on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. The bus was on the bridge when the structure gave way on Friday, injuring at least 10 people.
The Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh on the morning of Jan. 28, 2022. The structure is located at Forbes and Braddock Avenues and spans Frick Park, below is Hot Dog Dam Dog Park and a walking/running trail.
Viewer and KDKA-TV Staff photos from the snowstorm on Jan. 16, 2022.