Monroeville Police officer shot multiple times by suspect wanted in Crumbl Cookies armed robbery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Monroeville police officer was shot multiple times by a suspect who was wanted in connection with an armed robbery of a Crumbl Cookies store location.

The armed robbery occurred just after 9 p.m. in the Miracle Mile shopping center store.

Police investigate at the Crumbl Cookies location in Monroeville after an armed robbery. KDKA Photojournalist Dennis Lane

No one was injured during the robbery.

A short time later, a Monroeville Police supervisor found a man who matched the description of the armed robbery suspect near the intersection of Monroeville Boulevard and Stonecliffe Drive.

PHOTO GALLERY: Monroeville Police officer shot following armed robbery

When the officer approached the suspect, he fired at the police cruiser, hitting the officer multiple times.

Police investigate after a Monroeville Police officer was shot. KDKA Photojournalist Dennis Lane

Allegheny County Police Superintendent Christopher Kearns said the officer's cruiser was also hit multiple times.

The officer was taken to Forbes Hospital and was last listed in stable condition and was alert and talking.

"Certainly the officers are concerned for everybody's safety, as well as their own," said Monroeville Police Chief Doug Cole.

Additional officers responded to the area of the Stonecliffe Apartments, where the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Two handguns were recovered from the suspect following his arrest.

The suspect's identity has not been released and it's unclear what specific charges he will be facing.

This marks the second time in recent months that a Monroeville Police officer was shot.

"This is the second one that's occurred here in the past two months, roughly," Chief Cole said. "And it's the second one in the history of the police department going back to the 1950's."

In November, an officer was shot in the arm and the leg in Allegheny Township following a chase that began in Pitcairn and took numerous law enforcement officers through Murrysville into Westmoreland County.

The officer who was severely wounded in November has yet to return to work.

"I think somebody upstairs is keeping an eye on us, thank God," Chief Cole said in regard to the possibility of both incidents having the potential to have turned out much worse than they did."

Allegheny County Police are investigating the shooting in Monroeville.