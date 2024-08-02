Steelers offense has new energy with Arthur Smith in charge

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) -- As the Steelers continue to battle the heat during training camp in Latrobe, the team's offense has a new sense of energy under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Smith has the offense energized with the team's tight ends expected to see more targets this season.

The offense might not be the highest scoring in the league, but it is, however, expected to be a vast improvement from last season. Smith said Thursday that he doesn't want the offense to become too predictable.

"You just don't want to, you become obvious, right?" Smith asked. "We need everybody involved. It'll be week to week in how we want to scheme it up, but you can't become obvious. Naturally there's going to be tendencies and that's what you're constantly looking at. We need everybody involved to make us a more lethal offense.

One of the players that should greatly benefit from Smith's new offense is tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Freiermuth is headed into his fourth season with the Steelers and has taken on a new leadership role on the team.

"I'm trying to get out of my shell a little bit," Freiermuth said. "I think the first couple years, I was a little bit quiet and not really myself on the field."

"I've seen what Cam and T.J. and Minkah have done on the defensive side of the ball and I'm just trying to bring that to the offense," Freiermuth added.

The team underwent several changes over the offseason including the hiring of Smith, the signing of Russell Wilson, addition of Justin Fields, and departure of Kenny Pickett.