Watch CBS News
Steelers

Steelers offense has new energy with Arthur Smith in charge

By Rich Walsh

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: August 1, 2024
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: August 1, 2024 15:14

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) -- As the Steelers continue to battle the heat during training camp in Latrobe, the team's offense has a new sense of energy under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Smith has the offense energized with the team's tight ends expected to see more targets this season.

The offense might not be the highest scoring in the league, but it is, however, expected to be a vast improvement from last season. Smith said Thursday that he doesn't want the offense to become too predictable.

"You just don't want to, you become obvious, right?" Smith asked. "We need everybody involved. It'll be week to week in how we want to scheme it up, but you can't become obvious. Naturally there's going to be tendencies and that's what you're constantly looking at. We need everybody involved to make us a more lethal offense. 

One of the players that should greatly benefit from Smith's new offense is tight end Pat Freiermuth. 

Freiermuth is headed into his fourth season with the Steelers and has taken on a new leadership role on the team. 

"I'm trying to get out of my shell a little bit," Freiermuth said. "I think the first couple years, I was a little bit quiet and not really myself on the field."

"I've seen what Cam and T.J. and Minkah have done on the defensive side of the ball and I'm just trying to bring that to the offense," Freiermuth added.

The team underwent several changes over the offseason including the hiring of Smith, the signing of Russell Wilson, addition of Justin Fields, and departure of Kenny Pickett. 

Rich Walsh
Rich Walsh - KDKA

Rich Walsh is the weekend sports anchor for KDKA. Rich has over 20 years of sports anchoring and reporting experience.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.