Crews start pumping water out of flooded 'Bathtub' section of Parkway East

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The 'Bathtub' section of the Parkway East in Pittsburgh is one step closer to reopening after being heavily flooded throughout this week.

Workers began pumping water out of the section of the interstate late Thursday night after record rainfall in our area flooded several parts of the area, including Downtown Pittsburgh.

Crews began pumping water out of the heavily flooded 'Bathtub' section of the Parkway East in Downtown Pittsburgh.The section of the interstate was shut down on Wednesday morning before it became heavily flooded after record rainfall moved through the region. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

The Ohio River crested just shy of major flood stage at more than 24' on Thursday morning with several local routes through Downtown Pittsburgh heavily impacted.

The 10th Street Bypass, the Mon Wharf, the 'Bathtub' section of the Parkway, the North Shore Riverwalk, and parts of Point State Park all took on several feet of water following the heavy rainfall.

The 'Bathtub' portion of the Parkway East has become heavily flooded after record rain fell across the Pittsburgh area this week. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

PennDOT announced earlier this week that the 'Bathtub' would be closed down on Wednesday morning before the roadway became flooded.

The impact on traffic has been significant with drivers forced to route around different parts of the city with main arteries shut down.

It's unclear when workers will be done pumping water out of the area and when the section of roadway is set to reopen.