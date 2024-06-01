Pittsburgh Pride March and Parade set to step off on Saturday afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're just a couple of hours away from the Pittsburgh Pride March and Parade.

People will begin lining up near the bus station at 11th and 16th Streets and then the parade steps off at noon.

The weekend began with Pride in the Park at Allegheny Commons Park West on Pittsburgh's North Side on Friday and today is the annual parade.

Those wanting to take part in the parade can begin lining up at 10 a.m. and the excitement is building as people decked out in their pride colors have arrived.

PACKED WEEKEND IN PITTSBURGH:

Speakers will begin at 11:30 a.m. and then as stated above, the parade gets going at noon.

It will travel down Liberty Avenue toward 7th Street, turn right, and continue across the Andy Warhol Bridge and onto Sandusky Street.

Eventually, it will move onto South Commons and then end in the park for the festival.

Organizers said last year 200,000 people showed up for the three-day celebration, including 90,000 for the parade. They say it's the largest queer festival and march in the Commonwealth.

This year's is called "Still We Rise" in support of the members of the LGBTQ+ community.

At the festival, there will be vendors and performances, and the headliner, Tamar Braxton, will begin around 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh's Pride Weekend will conclude with a block party in Bloomfield on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.