Sister of Corey Comperatore speaks out ahead of Trump's return to Butler County for rally

Sister of Pennsylvania firefighter killed protecting his family at Trump rally remembers her brother

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — The sister of Corey Comperatore, a firefighter who was fatally shot in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler County in July, remembered her brother ahead of an emotional weekend.

Comperatore was in attendance at the July 13 Butler Township rally when gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks climbed on top of the roof of the AGR building and fired eight shots, hitting Trump, killing Comperatore and critically injuring two others.

Corey Comperatore was shot and killed on July 13. (Photo: Jason Bubb/GoFundMe)

"He was so humble, and he was so kind," his sister, Kelly Meeder, said. "He was so generous. His laugh was infectious. I think I miss that the most 'cause he was a goofball."

She said her 50-year-old brother, a longtime Buffalo Township volunteer firefighter, served his church and community, and he adored his family.

"To even say the words that my brother was murdered, it's surreal," Meeder said.

In an exclusive interview with KDKA-TV on Thursday, Meeder spoke out ahead of Saturday's Trump rally at the Butler Farm Show grounds. It will be the first time she sees the grounds since July 13's rally.

Her younger brother was killed while attempting to shield his family from the gunfire from the gunman.

"I can't even imagine what they experienced," Meeder said. "I can't even imagine being there and seeing what they had to see."

Meeder said Comperatore texted his mother when they got the chance to move from the grass into the bleachers.

"He joked, 'I'm the one with the Trump shirt on. You'll see me,'" Meeder said.

She got the shocking phone call from her mom.

"She knew when they carried him down the steps that those were his boots," she said.

The day changed the lives of everyone in the family forever.

"My mom, of course, is shattered," Meeder said. "Corey was her only son. He was the baby."

Through all the pain and agony, there has been an outpouring of support from the community and strangers. The family was touched when they saw Comperatore's gear at the Republican National Convention on stage with Trump.

Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, embraces the firefighter uniform of Corey Comperatore as he speaks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Getty Images

"That's my brother's gear," Meeder said. "He should still be here. We were very honored he did what he did."

And the former president hasn't forgotten them. He called after his second assassination attempt.

"He was very kind, selfless," Meeder said. "He called my mom because he wanted to know how she was doing. She's 76 years old."

"He is so very sorry for what happened," she added. "He feels almost a personal responsibility for it. You can tell when he says 'I'm sorry' it's from his heart. He's truly sorry. It shouldn't have happened."

The Trump campaign invited the family to Saturday's rally. Meeder and her husband and her sister accepted. Their mother is too distraught. Trump plans to honor the family.

"It's strange," Meeder said. "I'm not nervous about going. My mom doesn't want us to go."

For her, going to the rally means closure.

"I need to sit in those stands. I need to see that roofline. I need to see what that man laid on that roof and decided it was a good idea to just shoot in that crowd."

And maybe get some answers.

"I need to see where they are putting security now," she said. "I need to see why it wasn't there that day?"