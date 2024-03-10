Watch CBS News
Report: Russell Wilson to sign one-year deal with Pittsburgh Steelers

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: March 10th, 2024
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: March 10th, 2024 11:19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Russell Wilson is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers this week, according to a new report from ESPN. 

ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news late Sunday night that Wilson will sign a team-friendly, one-year deal once his release from the Broncos becomes official at the start of the NFL's league year.

Schefter reported that Wilson met with Head Coach Mike Tomlin and new Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith for over six hours on Saturday. 

Wilson shared a post on social media saying 'Year 13. Grateful' and tagged the Steelers with a video of the infamous 'Renegade' playing and highlights from Acrisure Stadium. 

Earlier this month, the Broncos announced they would be releasing Wilson after two seasons. 

First published on March 10, 2024 / 11:54 PM EDT

