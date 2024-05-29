Coroner identifies victim killed in Youngstown building explosion, investigation continues

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (KDKA) - The identity of the victim killed in an explosion that rocked downtown Youngstown, Ohio on Tuesday afternoon has been released.

He was identified as 27-year-old Akil Drake by the Mahoning County Coroner.

Drake was an employee of the Chase Bank location and was working at the time of the explosion.

Chase Bank provided KDKA with the following statement:

"The JPMorgan Chase family mourns the loss of our colleague. Our hearts go out to their family as well as our injured employees, their families, and others affected by this tragedy. We will continue to work with local officials to support them."

Seven hurt in explosion, some remain hospitalized

Along with the death of the 27-year-old Drake, seven people were hurt in the explosion that rocked the bank and apartment building at the Realty Building on East Federal Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Youngstown Fire Chief Barry Finley said seven people were taken to the hospital and one of them was placed on a ventilator.

As of Tuesday, one person is in critical condition, three were treated and released, and three others remain in the hospital, according to our CBS affiliate, WBKN.

Cause of explosion remains unknown

Gas has since been shut off on the entire block as a precaution as work continues to determine what caused the blast that blew out the first floor of the 13-story building.

While it is still unknown, witnesses said it "felt like a mini earthquake."

"It was a loud bang," said Damia Rizwan who lives a block away from where the explosion happened. "My building shook."