Stage AE moving three concerts indoors due to extreme heat in Pittsburgh

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Stage AE on Pittsburgh's North Shore has announced that three upcoming concerts are being moved indoors due to extreme heat in the area.

The concert venue shared the news on social media that this week's Brothers Osborne, Walker Hayes, and The Clarks shows are all being moved away from being held outside.

Most of the Pittsburgh area is under an excessive heat warning through Friday with high temperatures forecasted to be in the mid-90s all week long.

Cooling centers have been opened throughout the region amid the potential heat wave.

Several thousand customers throughout the area are currently dealing with power outages after severe weather moved through the region on Monday evening. Some customers may not have their power restored until this coming weekend.  

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

First published on June 19, 2024 / 1:24 AM EDT

