Stage AE moving three concerts indoors due to extreme heat in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Stage AE on Pittsburgh's North Shore has announced that three upcoming concerts are being moved indoors due to extreme heat in the area.

The concert venue shared the news on social media that this week's Brothers Osborne, Walker Hayes, and The Clarks shows are all being moved away from being held outside.

Due to excessive heat warnings, our shows this week at Stage AE will be indoors.

Tickets on sale now for Brothers Osborne, June 20th, Walker Hayes June 21st and The Clarks June 22nd



Most of the Pittsburgh area is under an excessive heat warning through Friday with high temperatures forecasted to be in the mid-90s all week long.

Cooling centers have been opened throughout the region amid the potential heat wave.

Several thousand customers throughout the area are currently dealing with power outages after severe weather moved through the region on Monday evening. Some customers may not have their power restored until this coming weekend.