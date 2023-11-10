Sources: Police officer shot following chase through Allegheny, Westmoreland County; suspect in custody

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A police officer has been hospitalized after being shot following an apparent chase Friday evening.

Sources tell KDKA-TV that a police officer responding out of Monroeville was shot in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County, and they're expected to be okay.

KDKA-TV Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

They were flown to a Pittsburgh-area hospital for treatment. The injured officer was shot in the arm and leg, sources added.

Sources say this was a lengthy pursuit that started with an armed robbery, which led to the chase. The chase began in Turtle Creek, went through Murrysville and ended in Allegheny Township.

The incident also prompted a large and intense police presence. Spike strips were deployed and the vehicle crashed near Melwood Road.

The suspect and several officers exchanged gunfire, but the suspect ended up in police custody, according to KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borrasso.

Sources: Monroeville Police Officer shot & in stable condition. Armed robbery led to chase started in Allegheny Co & ended in Westmorland Co. Spike strips deployed. Suspect crashed in Allegheny Twp. Gunfire exchanged. Suspect in custody. Unclear if suspect was hit @KDKA pic.twitter.com/QsQtvBYZhV — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) November 11, 2023

Several agencies remain on the scene in the area of Route 356 and Hyde Park Road as of 9:30 p.m.

KDKA-TV Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for the latest details on this developing story as they become available.