Sources: Police officer shot following chase through Allegheny, Westmoreland County; suspect in custody
ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A police officer has been hospitalized after being shot following an apparent chase Friday evening.
Sources tell KDKA-TV that a police officer responding out of Monroeville was shot in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County, and they're expected to be okay.
They were flown to a Pittsburgh-area hospital for treatment. The injured officer was shot in the arm and leg, sources added.
Sources say this was a lengthy pursuit that started with an armed robbery, which led to the chase. The chase began in Turtle Creek, went through Murrysville and ended in Allegheny Township.
The incident also prompted a large and intense police presence. Spike strips were deployed and the vehicle crashed near Melwood Road.
The suspect and several officers exchanged gunfire, but the suspect ended up in police custody, according to KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borrasso.
Several agencies remain on the scene in the area of Route 356 and Hyde Park Road as of 9:30 p.m.
