Biden live updates as decision to drop out and endorse Kamala Harris upends 2024 presidential race
President Biden is dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic nominee in the 2024 presidential race, he announced Sunday, upending the campaign and hurtling Democrats toward a complicated and potentially divisive process to replace him.
"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president," Mr. Biden wrote in a letter to the American people posted to social media. "And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term."
The move comes after Mr. Biden's disastrous performance in the first presidential debate at the end of June, which left many members of his own party questioning whether he was capable of defeating former President Donald Trump in November and serving a second four-year term. Pressure soon grew for him to step aside, with an increasing number of party leaders and Democratic lawmakers openly musing about replacing him on the ticket.
The decision to step aside has few parallels in American history. The most immediate precedent can be found in 1968, when President Lyndon Johnson declined to run for the Democratic nomination, kicking off a tumultuous process to find a replacement that ended in Vice President Hubert Humphrey becoming the nominee at the party's convention in Chicago.
This August, Democrats will once again meet in Chicago to decide the path forward.
Schumer calls Biden "a true patriot and great American"
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer shared the following statement after President Biden announced his decision to drop out of the race:
"Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he is a truly amazing human being. His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first.
"Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American."
Biden posts letter announcing he's dropping out, endorses Kamala Harris
President Biden announced his decision to end his campaign in a statement posted on social media:
"While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for my term," Mr. Biden wrote.
In another post a few minutes later, he wrote: "My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it's been the best decision I've made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it's time to come together and beat Trump. Let's do this."
Mr. Biden said he would address the nation later this week.