Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals set for primetime matchup in Week 18

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals will be squaring off in primetime on Saturday night for the Week 18 matchup between the two teams.

The Steelers have already clinched a playoff spot but still have a chance to win the AFC North division while the Bengals continue to fight for a chance to make the postseason. Kickoff on Saturday night is set for 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh has lost their last three games and are looking for a bounce-back win heading into the postseason.

Here are the different scenarios that will impact what playoff seed the Steelers will earn.

How can the Steelers win the AFC North division title?

The Steelers can win the AFC North division title and the AFC's No. 3 seed in the postseason if they win and the Baltimore Ravens lose to the Cleveland Browns earlier in the day on Saturday.

A win paired with a Baltimore loss would give both teams an 11-6 record and Pittsburgh would win the division based on tiebreakers.

If this were to happen, the Steelers would earn a home game in the playoffs and would host the Los Angeles Chargers. The Steelers beat the Chargers 20-10 in Week 3.

What happens if the Steelers win and Baltimore wins?

If Baltimore beats Cleveland and the Steelers beat the Bengals, Pittsburgh will earn the No. 5 seed in the AFC.

Under this scenario, the Steelers would travel to Houston to face the Texans in the Wild Card round.

The Steelers faced the Texans in the preseason earlier this year, but haven't faced off in the regular season since early in the 2023 season.

What happens if the Steelers lose to the Bengals?

If the Steelers lose to the Bengals on Saturday night and the Chargers win against the Raiders, Pittsburgh will still make the playoffs, but will fall to the No. 6 seed in the AFC.

Should the Steelers fall to the No. 6 seed, Pittsburgh would then have to travel back to Baltimore to face the Ravens for a third time this season in the Wild Card round.

The Steelers beat the Ravens 18-16 earlier this year in Pittsburgh and lost earlier this month 34-17 on the road in Baltimore.

How can the Bengals make the playoffs?

For Cincinnati to make the playoffs as the No. 7 seed, they need to beat the Steelers on Saturday night and also need the Denver Broncos to lose and the Miami Dolphins to either lose or tie.

If all three of those things happen, Cincinnati will earn the No. 7 seed and travel to Buffalo to face the Bills in the Wild Card round.