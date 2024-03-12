Neighbors relive moments after Crescent Township house explosion kills 2
CRESCENT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Crescent Township community is reeling after a massive house explosion killed two people on Tuesday.
The blast was first reported at 8:54 a.m. at a home on Riverview Road. It was felt in several communities up and down the Ohio River.
"I've been in that house," Blanche Heidengren said. "Such a beautiful home there in the woods. Just very, very shocking."
Investigators said a man and woman were inside the home when it exploded. Their identities have not been officially released.
"I feel terrible," Heidengren said. "Our neighbors are gone. It's just so sad."
A woman who lives next door said she heard and felt the blast.
"The window blew threw. The glass is all over the place," she said.
John Bundy, the owner of a business nearby, rushed over to help after the blast.
"I saw this lady with all the windows of her house blown out," said Bundy of Premier Pan/USA Pan. "She came out, and she was holding a baby. She looked at us and said, 'My parents live there.'"
Heidengren knows that woman well. She said she is a friend of the family.
"I just came to show my support," she said. "We've been praying, a group of us. She's Christian and her parents were Christians."
Investigators say the home was serviced by a private well and not a public gas utility. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.