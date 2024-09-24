Man who tackled gunman at North Braddock church awarded North America's highest honor for civilian heroism

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- Eighteen Americans are being recognized for extraordinary acts of heroism and one is from right here in Pittsburgh.

The Carnegie Medal is North America's highest honor for civilian heroism.

The Carnegie Hero Fund says all of the honorees risked serious injury or death to save others.

Among the eighteen honorees is Clarence McCallister, who jumped into action after a man pulled out a gun and charged a pastor in the middle of a sermon earlier this year at the Jesus' Dwelling Place Church in North Braddock.

Pennsylvania State Police have charged Bernard Polite, 26, of Braddock after he entered and attempted to shoot pastor Glenn Germany while the pastor was delivering a sermon at Jesus' Dwelling Place Church on Sunday. Provided

Neither McCallister nor pastor Glenn Germany were injured.

McCallister, who's also a City of Pittsburgh Public Works employee, was recognized by the city for his immeasurable valor earlier this year.