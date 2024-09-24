Watch CBS News
Local News

Man who tackled gunman at North Braddock church awarded North America's highest honor for civilian heroism

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Man who tackled North Braddock church gunman receives honor for heroism
Man who tackled North Braddock church gunman receives honor for heroism 00:34

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- Eighteen Americans are being recognized for extraordinary acts of heroism and one is from right here in Pittsburgh.

The Carnegie Medal is North America's highest honor for civilian heroism.

The Carnegie Hero Fund says all of the honorees risked serious injury or death to save others.

Among the eighteen honorees is Clarence McCallister, who jumped into action after a man pulled out a gun and charged a pastor in the middle of a sermon earlier this year at the Jesus' Dwelling Place Church in North Braddock.

screenshot-2024-05-05-230354.png
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Bernard Polite, 26, of Braddock after he entered and attempted to shoot pastor Glenn Germany while the pastor was delivering a sermon at Jesus' Dwelling Place Church on Sunday. Provided

Neither McCallister nor pastor Glenn Germany were injured.

McCallister, who's also a City of Pittsburgh Public Works employee, was recognized by the city for his immeasurable valor earlier this year.

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.