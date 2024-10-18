Keep Justin Fields? Start Russell Wilson? Steelers fans split on the quarterback decision

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It's Sunday night, under the Acrisure Stadium lights.

The Jets are playing the Steelers – and there could be a switch-a-roo under center.

Friday is a regular day in the Strip District. There are people on a morning stroll, and people getting Steelers gear at some of the shops.

"Play… Fields," Joe Kutis, a Steelers fan from Chicago, said.

"I think the offense needs a little spark – and I think Wilson can give the team an extra spark," Tim Piett, GM of Yinzers in da Burgh, said,

But the quarterback conversations – have lots of people talking. All signs point to Russell Wilson being Sunday night's starter, in what would be his first start in Black and Gold.

"I don't think so," "Fields' numbers aren't that bad," Kutis said.

"I see a 4-2 record with Fields, I don't think they should switch out right now," Jeff Allen, a Steelers fan from Bulls Gap, Tenn, said.

"They have a momentum going," Steelers fan Wendy Callis said.

They did score 32 points last week… Doesn't Justin Fields have that going for him?

"I think that the defense is 4-2, so I don't necessarily agree," Callis said.

But some people still think it's worth rocking the boat. Tim Piett does – he likes Fields a lot, but still takes a little bit of an issue with his imperfections at QB.

"Some of his passes have been high and sailed over the receiver's heads," Piett said.

"The experience will show – I believe so," Terry Mannering of Bridgeville said.

Still, others don't want to mess with what they call good mojo.

"If he messes up this game, and/or maybe the next game – then ya think about bringing Russell in," Allen said.

"Sunday Night Football, We're good in Sunday Night Football," Kutis said. "We don't lose on Sunday Night Football -- Play Fields."

There are even Broncos fans, like Jerry Shearer, who have seen Wilson before, and provide some reminders.

"Seattle fans, Bronco fans know that he's really good – as long as he has time," Shearer said. "If he has time, he'll be fine… he didn't have a lot of time in Denver. He got hit a lot."

Others aren't even willing to give Russ that much credit.

"I think Russell should be a mentor to Fields – because Russell doesn't have much time left," Allen said.

Well – the time is ticking until Sunday's game. Regardless of who's back there for the Steelers, we'll have coverage on Sunday on KDKA and KDKA+ after the game. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m.