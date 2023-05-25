Natrona Heights nurse accused of giving multiple patients lethal doses of insulin

NATRONA HEIGHTS (KDKA) - A nurse from Natrona Heights is now being charged in the death of two patients as well as the hospitalization of a third.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry announced charges against 40-year-old Heather Pressdee with two counts of homicide, one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated assault, and three counts of neglect of a care-dependent person to go along with three counts of reckless endangerment.

The patients were located at Quality Life Services in Chicora where Pressdee was a nurse.

According to the attorney general, Pressdee is accused of giving the three patients lethal doses of insulin. An 83-year-old man and a 55-year-old man died as a result and a 73-year-old man survived after an emergency hospitalization.

"The allegations, in this case, outline the callous abuse of incredibly vulnerable patients by a professional nurse," Attorney General Henry said. "As the charges indicate, these were deliberate and intentional acts perpetrated by a caregiver who was trusted to care for these victims. Be assured, my office will zealously pursue justice for the families of those who were killed, as well as the third victim who is fortunate to have survived."

Two of the three men were not diabetic.

The two men died on December 4, 2022, and December 25, 2022.

The victim who survived was administered the dose on August 31, 2022.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the attorney general's tipline at 888-538-8541.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details