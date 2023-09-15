Allegheny County contracts with Adelphoi to open, operate Shuman Detention Center

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County is entering into an agreement with a private company to reopen the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center.

The county is contracting with Adelphoi, a private company, to begin operating the center at the start of the new year.

BREAKING: County Court enter agreement with Adelphoi to operate Shuman Juvenile Detention Center. Partial opening expected by January. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/wNevrjZUUQ — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) September 15, 2023

The move is one long sought by law enforcement. In May, Allegheny County police chiefs asked for action to take young offenders off the street.

"Currently violent juvenile offenders are being continually released to family and friends only to reoffend, sometimes within hours," Allegheny County Chiefs of Police Association President Craig Campbell said last spring.

More than a year and a half ago, the state revoked the license of the Shuman Detention Center and the county shut it down. Since then, law enforcement has complained of a revolving door of juvenile justice with no place to detain even the most violent offenders. At a time when youth gun violence is at all-time highs, there are only 14 detention beds in the region — all outside of Allegheny County.

The center is currently undergoing a $4.7 million renovation.

Operations will begin in January of 2024.

The facility will initially open one pod with 12 detention beds. Four other pods will open later.