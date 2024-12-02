Watch CBS News
Steelers secure 18th straight non-losing season under Mike Tomlin

By Mike Darnay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For the 18th straight season under head coach Mike Tomlin, the Pittsburgh Steelers will not have a losing record.

Pittsburgh secured a winning season on Sunday when they won their 9th game of the year with a 44-38 victory over the Bengals on the road in Cincinnati. 

The Steelers have had 21 straight non-losing seasons dating back to 2003, when the team finished the year with a 6-10 record. 

Since Mike Tomlin was hired as head coach in 2007, the team has not had a losing season, always finishing 8-8 or better. 

Tomlin's 18 straight non-losing seasons to start his career is the longest such streak in NFL history.

The only two longer streaks of consecutive non-losing seasons at any point in a coaching career are 19 seasons, set by Bill Belichick from 2001 to 2019 and Tom Landry's 21 seasons from 1965 to 1985. 

