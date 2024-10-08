Northern Lights spotted in the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Northern Lights have been spotted in the Pittsburgh area once again!

The colorful auroras were seen late Monday night, just after 10 p.m. in Butler by Julie Krenitsky.

The Northern Lights were visible in Butler, Pennsylvania on Monday night just after 10:00 p.m. Julie Krenitsky

Marie Brosi shared a photo with KDKA First Alert Meteorologist Ray Petelin that was captured near Raccoon Creek State Park.

The Northern Lights were captured near Raccoon Creek State Park just before 11 p.m. on Monday. Marie Brosi

Jan Copeland McElhinny captured some bright green auroras in Evans City and shared the photo with KDKA First Alert Meteorologist Ray Petelin.

Bright green auroras from the Northern Lights were captured in Evans City. Jan Copeland McElhinny

The Northern Lights were also seen by Ed Thompson in Whitehall around 2 a.m.

The Northern Lights were seen early Tuesday morning in Whitehall Borough around 2 a.m. Ed Thompson

The northern lights have already graced the Pittsburgh area a couple of times this year.

Both the aurora borealis and the Perseid meteor shower were visible one night in August, making for a dazzling celestial show. Green, purple, red and pink hues were also visible in Western Pennsylvania skies back in May.

What causes the northern lights?

When a geomagnetic storm occurs, solar wind is sent toward Earth. Charged protons and electrons follow Earth's magnetic field and enter the Earth where the magnetic fields are the weakest: the poles. The electrons smash into all the different molecules that make up our atmosphere, creating a dazzling display of colors in the sky.

It's rare for the northern lights to be seen so clearly this far south. Most of the time, we're lucky if it even happens once a year.