The Northern Lights could be visible in Pittsburgh tonight. Maps show the best viewing area.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- People in the Pittsburgh area could have a chance to see the Northern Lights tonight.

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a geomagnetic storm watch for a G4 storm, that could trigger the Northern Lights around the Pittsburgh area this week.

Pennsylvania and the Pittsburgh area fall between 7 and 9 on the K Index, which reflects the magnitude of a geomagnetic storm.

The Northern Lights could be visible tonight in the Pittsburgh area. KDKA Weather Center

The 7 range is listed as 'strong' while the 9 index is listed as 'extreme.'

It's not out of the realm of the possibility to be able to see the Northern Lights on Friday, also.

What's the best way to be able to see the Northern Lights?

There are a few things you can do to try and see the Northern Lights.

Once it gets dark, find a spot away from lights, let your eyes adjust and look north.

They show up best in pictures. Use 'night mode"' on your phone!

Have we seen the Northern Lights in the Pittsburgh area more often this year?

Colorful auroras from the Northern Lights were visible throughout the Pittsburgh area earlier this week for at least the third time this year.

Bright pink and green auroras from the Northern Lights were captured in Indiana County. Heather Kepple

Both the aurora borealis and the Perseid meteor shower were visible one night in August, making for a dazzling celestial show. Green, purple, red and pink hues were also visible in Western Pennsylvania skies back in May.

What causes the northern lights?

When a geomagnetic storm occurs, solar wind is sent toward Earth.

Charged protons and electrons follow Earth's magnetic field and enter the Earth where the magnetic fields are the weakest: the poles.

The electrons smash into all the different molecules that make up our atmosphere, creating a dazzling display of colors in the sky.