Pro-Palestinian encampment at University of Pittsburgh cleared out overnight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An encampment that was set up by pro-Palestinian protesters near the Cathedral of Learning on the University of Pittsburgh's campus in Oakland has been cleared out and will soon be taken down.

Around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, protestors who had been occupying the camp outside of the Cathedral of Learning began to clear out.

No arrests were made and the encampment was cleared in a peaceful manner.

"First and foremost, we're just thankful for a peaceful resolution to a very tense day," said Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto.

Chief Scirotto said the clearing of the encampment came following a meeting between Mayor Ed Gainey, representatives from the mayor's office and 'trusted members' from within the camp.

"People had the opportunity to be heard, that's their objective," Scirotto said. "Our goal is to keep a safe environment. During that process, we were both able to achieve our objectives."

"We understand and protect the First Amendment, that's our primary obligation as an organization," Chief Scirotto said. "We take that obligation seriously and we were able to fulfill that obligation. That's our goal every night."

Scirotto said that since the encampment was set up on university property, Pitt will be responsible for tearing down the fencing and other materials. It's unclear what that will happen.

Demands of protesters at the University of Pittsburgh's encampment

The encampment was set up on Sunday evening with protestors asking for a number of things from the university

A statement they posted on Instagram said in part that "From its continued and deafening silence to material investments in the 'Israel' occupation, Pitt maintains its complicity in genocide in Gaza."

Protestors were also asking the school to "disclose all university investments" and "divest University of Pittsburgh finances, including the endowment, from companies and institutions that profit from Israel," among other things.

This comes after the Schenley Plaza encampment near the University of Pittsburgh was cleared in late April near the end of the academic year.

At the time, two people were arrested by Pitt Police as protesters tried to occupy the area around the Cathedral of Learning.

College campuses across the United States have seen demonstrations since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began in October.