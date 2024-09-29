Man accused of stealing Lucky the dog from 87-year-old Pennsylvania man arrested in North Carolina

NASHVILLE, N.C. (KDKA) — Kenneth Crider, the man accused of stealing a car from 87-year-old Willard Martz with Martz's dog, Lucky, still inside, has been found and arrested in North Carolina.

Crider was apprehended by Nash County Sheriff's Office detectives after leading authorities on a chase, according to Captain Robert Bowen of the sheriff's office.

The suspect, Kenneth Crider. Nash County Sheriff's Office

Lucky was not found. Detectives say Crider told them he let Lucky go "at an unknown rest stop between Myrtle Beach and Nash County."

⚠️⚠️⚠️ URGENT BOLO ⚠️⚠️⚠️ Everyone, please be on the lookout for “Lucky” Lucky is a 10 year old Airedale Terrior Mix. ... Posted by Nash County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, September 29, 2024

Detectives first encountered Crider along Octavia Drive in Dortches, North Carolina. Crider allegedly fled down Interstate 95 at speeds north of 100-120 miles per hour during the chase, according to Captain Bowen.

Nash County Sheriff's Office

Police were able to stop Crider after executing a PIT maneuver. He now faces several charges.

The search for Lucky

The search has continued for Lucky, a 10-year-old Airedale-terrier mix, after Martz, who was at Tractor Supply in East Huntingdon, Westmoreland County, on Sept. 23, had his keys stolen from his pants pocket. Investigators said the suspect hopped into Martz's car and drove off with Lucky still inside the vehicle.

Credit: KDKA

Pennsylvania State Police later released photos of Crider, with surveillance video at the Walmart in Dunbar Township showing Crider pull into a parking space about an hour after the incident and take Lucky out of the car to go to the bathroom. Crider went into Walmart, then drove off again in Martz's car.

Martz and his daughter said they received several tips about the sightings of Lucky. The family says Lucky wears a black collar and a flea collar, which are tied together with a zip tie. They're offering a $500 reward for his return.

Anyone with information can contact the Pennsylvania State Police.