DoubleTree by Hilton hotel next to Monroeville Convention Center to close

By Jennifer Borrasso

By Jennifer Borrasso

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — The hotel next to the Monroeville Convention Center is closing. 

KDKA-TV has learned the DoubleTree by Hilton Monroeville is closing at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. 

The news comes weeks after the announcement that the convention center is closing June 1. Vendors have had their contracts canceled, as the space is transitioning to a Hobby Lobby, though the lease is only for half of the space.

Nearby business owners say the decision to close the convention center will hurt significantly. A hotel employee told KDKA-TV earlier this month that 60 percent of the hotel's business comes from the convention center.

"I just woke up to a voicemail on my phone saying there were unforeseen circumstances, that I needed to check out tomorrow, which is a day early for me," said Tim Tipton, who is visiting from Kentucky.

KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borrasso: "You were asking questions to the staff?"

Tipton: "Yeah, I tried to ask. They just said they couldn't say anything and they didn't know what was going on. They just found out they were closing."

Monroeville's mayor, Nick Gresock, said he is heartbroken that the hotel is closing. He said he is more determined than ever to save the convention center.

KDKA-TV reached out to the owner of the hotel for comment but did not hear back. 

First published on February 27, 2024 / 5:29 PM EST

