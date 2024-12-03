Watch CBS News
Search underway in Unity Township for missing woman believed to have fallen into sinkhole

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- First responders in Westmoreland County are searching for a missing woman who is believed to have fallen into a sinkhole.

Pennsylvania State Police tell KDKA that they're searching for a woman who went missing early Tuesday morning.

Crews were called out around 2:45 a.m. and a command post has been set up along Marguerite Road near Monday's Union Restaurant in Unity Township.

screenshot-2024-12-03-065432.png
A search is underway for a missing woman who is believed to have fallen into a sinkhole in Unity Township. Pennsylvania State Police

State Police say the woman is believed to have fallen into a nearby sinkhole.

The woman's name and age have been not been released.

Troopers from the State Police barracks in Greensburg are leading the search and response.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

