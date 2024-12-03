Search underway in Unity Township for missing woman believed to have fallen into sinkhole
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- First responders in Westmoreland County are searching for a missing woman who is believed to have fallen into a sinkhole.
Pennsylvania State Police tell KDKA that they're searching for a woman who went missing early Tuesday morning.
Crews were called out around 2:45 a.m. and a command post has been set up along Marguerite Road near Monday's Union Restaurant in Unity Township.
State Police say the woman is believed to have fallen into a nearby sinkhole.
The woman's name and age have been not been released.
Troopers from the State Police barracks in Greensburg are leading the search and response.
