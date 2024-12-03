Search underway in Unity Township for missing woman believed to have fallen into sinkhole

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- First responders in Westmoreland County are searching for a missing woman who is believed to have fallen into a sinkhole.

Pennsylvania State Police tell KDKA that they're searching for a woman who went missing early Tuesday morning.

Crews were called out around 2:45 a.m. and a command post has been set up along Marguerite Road near Monday's Union Restaurant in Unity Township.

A search is underway for a missing woman who is believed to have fallen into a sinkhole in Unity Township. Pennsylvania State Police

State Police say the woman is believed to have fallen into a nearby sinkhole.

The woman's name and age have been not been released.

Troopers from the State Police barracks in Greensburg are leading the search and response.

