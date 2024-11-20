Jon Delano, long-time KDKA Money & Politics Editor to retire on December 1

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Jon Delano, Pennsylvania's longest-serving TV political analyst and a trusted voice on KDKA-TV for 30 years, will retire on Dec. 1.

Delano joined KDKA in October 1994 to provide political analysis during that year's gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races. In 2001, he was named Money & Politics Editor, covering government, business, and political issues with the depth and expertise that made him a household name.

"Jon has been an invaluable asset to the people of southwestern Pennsylvania, bringing them the information they need to stay informed," said Chris Cotugno, president and general manager of KDKA. "His ability to access key decision-makers is unparalleled. We thank Jon for his dedication and wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter. Thanks, Jon."

"When you talk politics in Pennsylvania—or even across the country—you include Jon Delano in the conversation," said Shawn Hoder, vice president and news director of KDKA. "Jon has been a staple at KDKA, and we wish him well on his much-deserved retirement. Though we'll definitely keep calling him."

Delano may return in a limited role to provide political coverage, interviews, and analysis.

"It's been the greatest honor of my life to work with such terrific colleagues at KDKA over the last three decades," said Delano. "Because of KDKA's reputation for solid, even-handed journalism, I've had the privilege of interviewing many of the top leaders in our nation and commonwealth, asking the questions most Pennsylvanians would ask if they had the chance."

Over the years, Delano has made a lasting impact on KDKA's public affairs programming. He produced and hosted the "Sunday Business Page" segments, served as a panelist in numerous political debates, wrote hundreds of "Money Minutes" financial advice segments, and co-hosted the "KD/PG Sunday Edition," a weekly public affairs program.

Most recently, he launched Inside PA Politics, a program featuring young political activists tackling key issues.

Delano's work extended beyond Pittsburgh to CBS News, where he frequently appeared with national anchors including Norah O'Donnell, Gayle King, and John Dickerson.

During his tenure, Delano earned the trust of major national leaders, conducting multiple interviews with figures such as President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, John McCain, Hillary Clinton, Mitt Romney, and Pete Buttigieg.

He broke ground with four one-on-one interviews with Biden during the 2020 presidential campaign and was the first local journalist to interview former President Donald Trump during both his presidency and most recent campaign.

In 2008, Delano set a record with eight interviews with then-Senator Obama, including two from the White House.

Delano has received numerous accolades, including the Edward R. Murrow Award for hard news reporting, the Small Business Journalist Champion of the Year from the U.S. Small Business Administration, and multiple Golden Quill, Robert L. Vann, and Clarity awards.

"I won't miss the daily deadlines of a high-pressure newsroom like KDKA," said Delano, "but I'll deeply miss the incredible people who made my job both possible and so much fun."

Jon's last official day on the air as a full-time KDKA employee is Monday, November 25th. Catch our on-air congratulations and official goodbye in the 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. hours on KDKA TV.