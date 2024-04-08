From Erie to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvanians anticipate rare solar eclipse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- From Erie to Pittsburgh, western Pennsylvania is getting ready for the solar eclipse on Monday afternoon.

Erie is the largest Pennsylvania city within the path of the totality, while about two hours away, Pittsburgh will see about 97% totality at 3:17 p.m.

State police said Erie was preparing for up to 250,000 visitors. Police warned travel could take up to four times longer than usual. After the last solar eclipse in 2017, highways were paralyzed. Around noon Monday, I-79 was backed up.

People who live in Erie said they're excited to be a part of the anticipation.

"I think it's really cool to be able to witness and have totality where I live. I think it's really one in a million, you know? I'm also really excited for a bunch of new people to get to come into Erie and kind of see what we have to offer other than just the lake, the summer stuff and all the stuff that everybody already knows about," one resident said.

Perry Square in Erie will have a lot of tents set up for the big event, including one from NASA with science events for the kids. Most of the fun starts around 2 p.m. In Erie, totality is from 3:16 to 3:20 p.m.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro will be watching the eclipse in Erie. He arrived in Perry Square along with NASA astronaut and North Allegheny alum Warren "Woody" Hoburg.

Pittsburgh isn't in the path of totality, but the sun will still have about 97% coverage and the Carnegie Science Center is ready.

"We are all eclipse all day. We are hoping for the skies to clear, which we are supposed to be, but in the event that they don't, we are streaming the NASA livestream in all of our theaters, we've got all kinds of activities inside and outside of the building," said Jason Brown, the Henry Buhl Jr. Director of the Carnegie Science Center.

If you're watching the eclipse, make sure to have eclipse glasses. Watching the eclipse without glasses could damage your eyes. And while the sun is up in the sky every day, doctors say the difference is that most of us can't look at a full sun long enough to do damage, but that could be different during an eclipse.

When is the solar eclipse in Pittsburgh?

The eclipse starts at 2 p.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m., with the maximum eclipse in Pittsburgh at 3:17 p.m.

As for the forecast, First Alert Meteorologist Kristin Emery is becoming more hopeful that the clouds will clear a little bit for the eclipse, though the sky won't be as clear as it was on Sunday.