Monroeville Convention Center to remain open, local leaders announce

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Monroeville Convention Center will stay open, a coalition of leaders announced Tuesday.

Monroeville officials said they were blindsided by the news last month that the convention center was going to close and turn into a Hobby Lobby in June. After learning of the closure, leaders said they worked to tell Hobby Lobby and Oxford Development Company how important the convention center is to the community, and the two companies agreed it was best to pursue termination of the Hobby Lobby lease.

The state, county and municipality worked on a transition plan that leaders say will result in the convention center operating as a "long-term community asset under either a new community- or government-based ownership structure; or a government-backed lease."

Several elected leaders, including Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato, Sen. Jim Brewster and Sen. Jay Costa released a joint statement, saying:

"The Monroeville Convention Center is saved! We are happy to announce that the MCC will continue to welcome tens of thousands of visitors each year, supporting hundreds of local jobs and generating millions in economic activity.

"Today's announcement is the result of several weeks of discussions, including information sharing about the MCC's large impact. We want to thank Hobby Lobby and Oxford for their sincere effort to reach a positive outcome. Everybody at the table worked behind the scenes to deliver a result that will see the MCC become a properly owned and funded community asset."

Monroeville officials say they'll begin reaching out to vendors of shows and events that were previously scheduled for June 1 and beyond in hopes of getting them back into the convention center as planned.