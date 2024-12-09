What we know about Luigi Mangione, person of interest in UnitedHeathcare CEO killing

Person of interest in custody in UnitedHealthcare CEO killing, NYPD says | Special Report

Luigi Mangione is believed to be a person of interest in last week's deadly shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, police said Monday. The 26-year-old was arrested on firearms charges in Pennsylvania, where New York police detectives were heading to interview him amid a massive manhunt for the shooter.

Here's what we know about Mangione:

Luigi Mangione's LinkedIn says he works at TrueCar, has Ivy League degree

According to his LinkedIn account, Mangione worked as a data engineer at the car-buying website TrueCar.

He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 2020, a Penn spokesperson confirmed to CBS News. He received a Master of Science in engineering with a major in computer and information science, and a Bachelor of Science in engineering, majoring in computer science with a minor in mathematics, the spokesperson confirmed.

While at Penn, he worked as a teaching assistant and founded a video game development club, according to his LinkedIn account.

At Stanford University in California, Mangione was a head counselor for a pre-collegiate studies program during the summer of 2019, the university said in a statement to CBS News.

He has ties to Hawaii

Mangione's last known address was in Honolulu, Hawaii, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told reporters during a news conference Monday.

He graduated from the Gilman School in Baltimore

Mangione graduated in 2016 from the Gilman School, an all-boys private school in Baltimore, according to his LinkedIn account. He was valedictorian for achieving the highest cumulative GPA over four years, according to his LinkedIn page.

People sent him messages on social media before his arrest

In the months leading up to Mangione's arrest, posts tagging his account on the social media platform X indicate his friends may have been trying to contact him.

"Nobody has heard from you in months," one post from October read.

Another post from July read, "I don't know if you are okay or just in a super isolated place and have no service. But I haven't heard from you in months."