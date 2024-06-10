Family of man killed in Youngstown bank explosion files wrongful death lawsuit

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (KDKA) -- Less than two weeks after the deadly natural gas explosion in Youngstown, Ohio, the victim's family is suing.

Akil Drake, 27, a 2015 Penn Hills graduate, was at work at the bank on the ground floor of the realty building in downtown Youngstown when the explosion happened.

His family filed the wrongful death lawsuit on Friday, listing several defendants, including the building owner, the construction company that was working in the basement of the building at the time, and the gas company.

The NTSB says a crew cut a gas line that ultimately triggered the explosion that killed Drake. The lawsuit also claims the crew was short by two people, and a supervisor was not on the scene.

Drake was hurt and trapped by the explosion. He later died from his injuries.