Harris and Trump both coming to Pittsburgh today as campaigns wrap up ahead of Election Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are both coming to Pittsburgh today as each candidate makes their final campaign push headed into Election Day.

Both candidates have made numerous trips to Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania in recent weeks in hopes to win Pennsylvania's 19 electoral votes in the election.

Pennsylvania is one of several key battleground states in the election and which candidate wins the Keystone State could play a major role in who wins the presidency.

Harris holding rally and concert at Carrie Blast Furnaces

The vice president's rally will be taking place along the Monongahela River at the Carrie Blast Furnaces starting at 5 p.m. this evening.

Special musical guests Katy Perry, Andra Day, and D-Nice will all be performing and making appearances at the rally.

Initial plans involved a rally and concert at Point State Park in Downtown Pittsburgh, but those plans were changed over the weekend.

KDKA-TV sources say the venue was changed because of security concerns.

Trump holding rally at PPG Paints Arena

The former president's rally at PPG Paints Arena will be taking place around the same time as the Harris event at the Carrie Furnaces.

Doors to PPG Paints Arena will open at 2 p.m. this afternoon.

Trump's remarks are set to begin around 6 p.m. this evening.

City and county workers' schedules impacted by presidential rallies

Because of the campaign rallies, non-essential employees who work for Allegheny County and the City of Pittsburgh can leave work at noon.

The city and county are also asking all people and businesses to avoid unnecessary travel in and around Downtown Pittsburgh on Monday.

Pittsburgh Public Schools announced it will have a half day on Monday due to the large crowds and road closures that will impact the city.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said that its non-essential employees will be dismissed at Noon and the Downtown Service Center will close at Noon. Customer service representatives will be available during regular hours by working from home and all bus, light-rail, and Mon Incline routes will operate as normal.