Pro-Palestinian protesters set up encampment at University of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pro-Palestinian protesters have set up a new encampment at the University of Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The protesters have established the camp outside the Cathedral of Learning on Pitt's campus in the Oakland neighborhood. They have set up a fence and a human chain around the encampment.

In a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the University of Pittsburgh Police Department said, "The Cathedral of Learning and William Pitt Union are closed due to a public disturbance."

Pitt police is asking people to avoid the area, adding that city and university police are responding.

This comes after the Schenley Plaza encampment near the University of Pittsburgh cleared in late April. During that time, two people were arrested by Pitt police as protesters tried to occupy the area around the Cathedral of Learning.

That protest called for the institution to break ties with any company that supports the nation of Israel, as its conflict with Hamas continues overseas.