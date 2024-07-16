Watch CBS News
Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes takes on baseball's best in All-Star Game debut

By Michael Guise

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes had a strong showing in his MLB All-Star Game debut.

The rookie phenom was the National League's starting pitcher for Tuesday's game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Skenes, the fifth rookie to start an All-Star Game, faced Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan, Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson, New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto and New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge in the bottom of the first inning.

Kwan pooped out to shallow center field for the first out, Henderson grounded out to Skenes, Soto walked and Judge grounded out to third base for the final out of the scoreless inning. 

The 22-year-old Skenes threw 16 pitches, 11 of which were strikes. He only pitched one inning on Tuesday. He was replaced by Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried in the second inning. 

At this time last year, Skenes was the No. 1 overall pick by the Pirates in the 2023 MLB Draft. Since then, Skenes has taken to baseball world by storm, quickly becoming one of the best pitchers in the league. This season, Skenes has an ERA of 1.90 and a 6-0 record in 11 starts. 

The Pirates resume play after the All-Star break on Friday with a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

