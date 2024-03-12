Crescent Township house explosion and fire leaves 2 dead and levels home; Pittsburgh-area responders rush to scene as smoke billows into sky

CRESCENT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- Two people have died following a massive house explosion that sent emergency responders and natural gas workers rushing to Crescent Township in Allegheny County on Tuesday morning.

The explosion was first reported at 8:54 a.m. on Riverview Road in Crescent Township. Multiple units from several municipalities responded to the scene.

Heavy black smoke was seen billowing into the sky a short time later.

A man and a woman have died in the explosion, Crescent Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Andrew Tomer said. So far, no other injuries have been reported.

The home where the explosion have is leveled. Two other homes nearby have been damaged Chief Tomer said.

The fire marshal was called to the scene.

Columbia Gas crews are also on the scene; however, a spokesperson said their company did not serve the home involved.

Instead, they said the home that exploded was served by a private gas well on the property.

Chief Tomer said both the gas well and a propane well have been secured.

Columbia Gas said their crews have stayed at the scene to help emergency officials.

In their statement, the spokesperson said, "Our thoughts are with those impacted by the incident."

Allegheny County Emergency Services is also on the scene to help first responders. The explosion happened in a remote location and officials are asking the public to stay out of the area.

