Pittsburgh Steelers trading Kenny Pickett to Philadelphia Eagles, report says

By Madeline Bartos

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) --Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is going to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to a report. 

The Steelers are sending Pickett to the Eagles in a pick swap, NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported, citing ESPN sources. Once the Steelers signed former Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, Schefter said Pickett "preferred to move on."  

The Steelers will get pick No. 98 and two 2025 7th-round picks. The Eagles will get Pickett and No. 120, Schefter reported.

The news came hours after the Steelers introduced Wilson at a press conference. The plan was for Pickett to compete with Wilson for the starting position. 

When Pickett was injured, third-stringer Mason Rudolph led the Steelers to the playoffs after Mitch Trubisky was benched. Rudolph is reportedly signing with the Tennessee Titans, and Mitch Trubisky was released by the team in February. 

First published on March 15, 2024 / 2:54 PM EDT

