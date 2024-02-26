Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium leaders addressing animal deaths over past 7 months

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Leaders at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium are addressing the recent deaths of multiple animals that occurred at the zoo.

Animal deaths at the zoo

The latest death of an 18-year-old sea lion, happened a little over a week ago.

Other recent animal deaths include an elephant calf, a gorilla, a red panda, and a lion.

The status of the zoo's accreditation

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums Accreditation is viewed as the gold standard for zoos across the world - ensuring that animals and visitors are safe and treated well.

The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium left the program in 2015 over its elephant handling policy and has been trying to regain its AZA status since 2021.

The head of the AZA said that so far, there does not appear to be any connection between all of the deaths and they're not expected to impact the zoo's path back to accreditation.