Schenley Plaza encampment near University of Pittsburgh's campus is clear

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Schenley Plaza in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood looks a lot different on Tuesday than it did on Sunday.

For days, protest organizers were asking the University of Pittsburgh to break ties with any company that supports Israel. But now, the demonstrators are gone.

The protestors took up residence in Schenley Plaza for a week, speaking out over the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and calling on Pitt to divest from Israel.

Pittsburgh Police Chief Scirotto said the protestors agreed to certain conditions and that meant they could take base in the plaza as long as there was no antisemitic speech or behavior and no violence or destruction of property. They also couldn't interfere with traffic or interrupt Pitt's commencement ceremonies.

Then the demonstrators agreed to vacate the area and clean up.

The protestors' ask was meaningful communication with Pitt's senior leadership, and Scirotto says they were able to connect them with senior administration so they could have more dialogue.

"It's communication, communication," Scirotto said. "How do you not end up like one of these other universities? It's over-communicating and ensuring that everybody that has a vested interest in the demonstration is heard and has a voice at the table. So, we did just that."

The chief said his first thought when starting those conversations was that all eyes were on them and they had the opportunity to set the example as protests escalate on college campuses across the country.

