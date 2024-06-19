Wednesday is day three of seven straight days with 90 degree temperatures in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are officially dealing with a record-setting heat wave.

The city of Dubois, for the second straight day, set a record on Tuesday with highs hitting 92°. The old record was set back in 2018 when the city hit 89°.

Wheeling also tied their record high on Tuesday hitting 95°. The old record has been held for 80 years, set back in 1944. That's impressive.

Today should be just as hot as yesterday.

Conditions expected throughout the day - June 19, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

The one variable today that may keep temperatures slightly below yesterday's highs is cloud cover. Clouds should be high and sunshine should be filtered so I don't think temperatures will be impacted too much but there is a chance they are.

Today's skies should look very similar to yesterday.

Rain chances today will be low, but I do expect there will be one or two isolated storms around this afternoon. Most folks out there will be dry.

So far this stretch we have seen two days in the 90s. Today will be the third. And overall I expect to see seven straight days with highs hitting the 90s.

The last time our area hit high-90s and 100-degree temperatures KDKA Weather Center

I am seeing rain chances arriving earlier than originally thought on Sunday so we may see rain get in the way of highs hitting the 90s on Sunday.

The hottest day of the week will be on Saturday. I have Pittsburgh hitting 96°.

If we get to 96° it would be the hottest since July 17th, 2012.

7-day forecast: June 19, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

