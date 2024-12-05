Dozens of first responders join together to help with sinkhole search

Dozens of first responders join together to help with sinkhole search

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Pennsylvanians have been stepping up to help and show support as the search for a woman who fell into a sinkhole in Westmoreland County continues.

Dozens of emergency responders from all over the area didn't hesitate to help with the intense underground search for 64-year-old Elizabeth Pollard. They believe Pollard fell down a sinkhole into an abandoned mine while searching for her cat in Unity Township two days ago.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Stephen Limani explained how the search has been a dangerous and difficult job — physically, mentally, and emotionally. But they're receiving lots of love from community members and businesses.

"It's been an emotional rollercoaster for all the people involved," Limani said.

Federal, state, county, and local resources are helping state police in the search.

Firefighters from countless departments, including many volunteers, responded with Pennsylvania Strike Team 1, the urban search and rescue team serving western Pennsylvania.

An engineer with the Bureau of Mining has been helping on the scene. The strike team members were lowered into the sinkhole that entered an abandoned mine shaft.

"Those guys were in that mine and they were just busting their butt, covered in mud, and doing everything they could to remove debris. They could have moved a mountain, that's how many people that were here and that's how hard they're working," said Limani.

He said while it was dangerous and tiring, the team kept trying their best.

"They were in danger, and they were still in there, and we kept bringing in the engineer from the mining division, he kept going in there, he was on standby the whole time," Limani said.

Limani added that they appreciate the community's outpouring of support and ensuring all the first responders were fed.

"The Monday's Union Restaurant, that's a little family-owned place, they have been here around the clock feeding us, being nothing but gracious hosts," Limani said.

"We've had, between Sharkey's, Firehouse Subs, Walmart, multiple meals. Chick-fil-A, Speedway, McDonalds, random people that are just coming to provide support. I can't thank you guys enough. We're not quitting, we're going to continue to work through this," he added.

Search crews are no longer going underground to move debris because they're worried about the whole thing collapsing. They're changing their strategy, but they're not giving up.

"Have to dig out a massive area more than four times that the area we had originally done to try to secure the mine so we can assess it to try to recover her," said Limani. "We are going to continue doing everything we can to search for and find Elizabeth," he added.