Pittsburgh area rivers cresting at or near major flood stages after record rainfall in region

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Several rivers throughout the Pittsburgh area have crested at or near major flood stages after record rainfall fell across Western Pennsylvania.

Flooding impacting Pittsburgh traffic

A number of routes through the city of Pittsburgh have been heavily flooded and are making a major impact from a traffic standpoint.

PennDOT has shut down access to the 10th Street Bypass and the 'Bathtub' section of the Parkway East, forcing drivers to find alternate ways around town.

The 'Bathtub' portion of the Parkway East has become heavily flooded after record rain fell across the Pittsburgh area this week. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

That section of the interstate begins to flood when the river reaches 25' and the National Weather Service says that river levels have reached more than 28'. It's unclear when the two sections of roadway will reopen.

When river levels reach 28', Neville Island, the Wood Street 'T' station, and Fort Pitt Boulevard can be impacted.

The Riverwalk along the North Shore of the Allegheny River is under several feet of water that are not expected to recede before tomorrow's Pirates home opener.

Significant flooding across the region

Outside of the city of Pittsburgh, the Monongahela River at Braddock and the Youghiogheny River at Sutersville have crested at major flood stages and will now start to recede.

At Sandcastle Water Park in West Homestead, the Monongahela River has risen high enough to flood parts of the park.

Sandcastle Water Park takes on water from the storms on April 3, 2024. Credit: SkyEye2

At Olde Stonewall Golf Club in Ellwood City, several parts of the course and under several feet of water.

A dramatic video shows a building in Greene County, Pennsylvania sitting above a landslide on April 3, 2024. Credit: SkyEye2

In Greene County, a hillside is falling away from under a building that sits above Ten Mile Creek County Park.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos