Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium earns AZA accreditation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Thursday morning, the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium announced it has earned accreditation from the Association of Zoos & Aquariums which is considered the gold standard for zoos and aquariums.

The accreditation communicates that the Pittsburgh Zoo has met or exceeded professional standards and excellence in animal management, well-being, safety, conservation, and education.

"Earning AZA accreditation reflects excellence and unwavering dedication to the highest standards of animal care and conservation," said Dan Ashe, president and chief executive officer at AZA. "We are proud, once again, to count the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium as an accredited member. This achievement is the result of commitment and dedication to be the incredible zoological facility that the city of Pittsburgh deserves."

In order to get the accreditation the zoo was put through a rigorous process that included multi-day inspections that combed through zoo operations, animal well-being, veterinary care, conservation efforts, education programs, and safety for animals, visitors, and staff.

From there, a report was filed and evaluated by AZA's Accreditation Commission, and then a formal interview and hearing with zoo officials on Monday.

The vote for the Pittsburgh Zoo was unanimous.

AZA said they were impressed by the health of the animals at the zoo as well as its conservation center in Somerset.

"Accreditation by the AZA reinforces our dedicated staff's steadfast commitment to our animals, their care and conservation, and nature education," said Dr. Jeremy Goodman, Pittsburgh Zoo president & CEO. "All aspects of Zoo operation were analyzed, from veterinary procedures to finances to the quality of food and items in the gift shop. We are very proud to add this prestigious honor to our list of certifications and look forward to continuing to partner with the community to make the world better for wildlife."

Gaining the accreditation from AZA will now provide the Pittsburgh Zoo with access to programs and services such as animal exchanges, participation in the species survival plan, funding and grants, as well as periodic evaluation by experts.