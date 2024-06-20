Four Chord Music Festival announces changes ahead of show with Excessive Heat Warnings in place

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This weekend, Pittsburghers will be able to rock out at the Carrie Blast Furnaces at the Four Chord Music Festival on Saturday and Sunday.

However, an Excessive Heat Warning is in place through Saturday night with heat indexes expected to reach into the triple digits.

With that in mind, the festival has announced changes to the festival so concertgoers can enjoy the show while beating the heat.

They will offer water refill stations for the weekend and empty, plastic, and clear refillable water bottles will be allowed. No glass or metal bottles will be permitted, however. There also will be additional water available for purchase at the festival.

While they do not have locations for the refill stations, they have said "they will be easy to find."

Camelbak-style bags will also be permitted inside the festival but they will be subjected to search.

Water misting machines will be installed around the festival grounds and there will be EMS and medical stations, as well to help treat those who may experience illness due to the heat.

High temperatures on Saturday could reach up to 94 degrees and while there will be some relief on Sunday with highs expected in the high 80s, there is a thunderstorm chance.

Finally, you can get a full rundown of the festival, the acts expected to perform, and more on the Four Chord Music Festival website at this link.