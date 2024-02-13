Monroeville leaders blindsided by decision to turn convention center into Hobby Lobby

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Monroeville's mayor, municipal manager and council members had no idea the Monroeville Convention Center is closing later this year.

Leaders said they strongly oppose the closure and are exploring all legal options to save it, calling it a devastating blow to the local tourism economy.

"Monroeville is a municipality, is very concerned and disappointed about the actions of Oxford to move forward to change the use of the convention center into a retail space and concerned for all the ancillary support services and businesses who depend upon hotel, restaurant activity from convention visitors," said Alex Graziani, Monroeville's municipal manager.

Graziani said Monroeville is in the dark about the situation.

"It wasn't until I heard last week from somebody who received one of those emails last Thursday morning. They told me that their event in November was canceled. That was the first time I got anything. As of this afternoon, the municipality doesn't have anything in writing from Oxford Development nor any potential occupant of the space."

On Tuesday, KDKA-TV learned Oxford Development only leased half the space to Hobby Lobby. Oxford Development did not answer questions about plans for the other half or how many jobs Hobby Lobby will bring to the area.

Graziani said this is not what Monroeville leaders wants.

"We would have been working with our partners, the chamber of commerce here in Monroeville, the visitors bureau here in Monroeville and others, to think of ways to avoid an outcome that would lose our convention space," he said.

Engineers at the center on Monday said they were hired by an architect to inspect the space. Now, Graziani expects concerned community members and business leaders at Tuesday's council meeting.

The facility draws 400,000 people each year, and 74 different events were planned for 2024. Some of those are now forced to find a new spot.