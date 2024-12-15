Steelers clinch playoff berth despite 27-13 loss to Eagles

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4) lost the battle of Pennsylvania on Sunday, falling 27-13 to the Philadelphia Eagles (12-2).

However, not all hope was lost in defeat.

Thanks to losses from the Indianapolis Colts and the Miami Dolphins, the Steelers have officially clinched a playoff berth for the 2024-25 NFL playoffs.

The Steelers have lost their last five playoff games and haven't won a postseason contest since 2016, when they advanced to the AFC Championship Game, losing to the New England Patriots 36-17.

For the Eagles, quarterback Jalen Hurts threw touchdown passes to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith en route to Philadelphia's 10th straight victory.

Russell Wilson threw for 128 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown pass to tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Injuries

Head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that star pass-rusher T.J. Watt suffered a low ankle injury. Watt leads the Steelers with 11.5 sacks.

Cornerback Donte Jackson sustained a back injury, while QB Justin Fields suffered an abdominal injury.

Up Next

The loss to Philadelphia on Sunday kickstarted a massive three-game stretch for the Steelers over the next 11 days.

Next up on the schedule for Pittsburgh is an AFC North matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Pittsburgh can clinch the AFC North with a win over Baltimore on Saturday.

Following that AFC North clash, Pittsburgh will host the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day.