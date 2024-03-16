Report: Chicago Bears trade QB Justin Fields to Pittsburgh Steelers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers have acquired Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields in a trade, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Fields will be traded for a 2025 6th-round pick that goes to a 4th-round pick based on playtime, Schefter adds. The draft pick will be upgraded if Fields participates in 51% of Pittsburgh's plays this season.
Fields, 25, was a first-round draft pick (11th overall) of the Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Georgia native and Ohio State product started 38 games for the Bears over three seasons with the team, throwing for 6,674 yards, 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions, while also rushing for 2,220 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Fields took to social media on Saturday night, saying thank you to the Chicago community and former teammates and sharing his excitement about this 'next chapter.'
